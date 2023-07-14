Missing person last seen in Atascadero

Anyone with information on his whereabouts urged to contact sheriff

– On July 6, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person in Atascadero.

35-year-old Darren Santangelo was reported missing by a family member. Santangelo was last seen by a family member on June 30 at about 9 p.m. leaving his residence in the 7500 block of Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero. He last spoke to another family member on July 1 at approximately 7 a.m. He has also not reported to work since the week of June 26, according to the sheriff’s office.

Santangelo’s family says it is outside his normal behavior not to contact his parents for this long of a time. Santangelo is White, 6′ 5″ tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored black and purple tank top and dark-colored shorts.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

