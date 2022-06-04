Missing person last seen in South County

– On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from Nipomo. 35-year-old Vanessa Valentine was reported missing by a family member who last saw her in Nipomo on May 25.

Valentine is 5′ 3″ tall, 110 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She had recently moved to the area from Minnesota. She is reportedly known to associate with the local transient population in the Nipomo area.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

