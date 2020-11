Missing person located safely

–On Nov. 23, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person out of Oceano.

Heather Voges, aka Heather Gneich, was reported missing out of Oceano by family members. On Nov. 24, she was safely contacted by sheriff’s deputies following a press release requesting information on her whereabouts.

The sheriff’s office says it would like to thank the community for their assistance in this case.

