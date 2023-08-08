Missing San Luis Obispo woman last seen in San Jose

– On July 12, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report from a family member of 29-year-old Wendelin “Wendy” Stauffer. Stauffer last made contact with her employer in San Luis Obispo in May 2023 telling her employer she needed to go to Ventura to help a friend/family member.

On July 10, Stauffer was last seen at the San Jose Regional Medical Center. But it is unknown to family members why Stauffer would be in the San Jose area.

Stauffer currently has no known address. Stauffer is White, 5′ 5″ tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

The family member has no means of contacting Stauffer and has had little regular contact with her in the past.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

