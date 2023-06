Missing San Miguel 12-year-old safely located

Addie Wilson had been reported missing from San Miguel Saturday

– Missing 12-year-old, Addie Wilson, was located safe by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Sunday. Addie was reported missing on Saturday in San Miguel.

Wilson was deemed at risk because of her age.

The sheriff’s office thanked everyone who shared information to assist them in locating her.

