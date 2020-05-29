Mission College Prep announces ‘Drive-In’ graduation plans for Class of 2020

Mission College Prep will host graduation at Madonna Inn Meadows

–Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School has announced their graduation plans for the Class of 2020. Mission College Prep will host a ‘drive-in’ style graduation on Friday, June 5, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Madonna Inn Meadows.

On May 11th, the County of San Luis Obispo approved Mission College Prep’s graduation plans for an in-person graduation in the style of a drive-in, with approval on May 14th from the Bishop of Monterey.

At this time, all graduates and guests will remain in their vehicles during the ceremony and graduates and speakers are permitted to cross the graduation stage and present graduation speeches. “It will be a graduation ceremony unlike any other in the history of our school and we will honor the incredible accomplishments and contribution of a class that is, ‘like no other,’ from a school that is, ‘like nowhere else’,” said Principal Mike Susank. The name of each graduate will be announced out loud and diplomas will be conferred to each graduate as they walk across the stage. “We are unbelievably eager to see our seniors and their families experience this moment together and we are so grateful for this opportunity to come together as a community,” said Susank.

San Luis Obispo event and entertainment companies, Got You Covered and Bill Gaines Audio, Inc. are assisting with the coordination of the event and supplying a portable concert stage and FM car frequency transmitters for graduates and their families to enjoy the event while complying with government and community safety standards.

For more information, call (805) 543-2131 or visit www.MissionPrep.org.

