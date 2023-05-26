Mission Prep girls softball advances to CIF title game Saturday

Mission Prep High School Girls’ Softball Team upsets McLane 6-4 Tuesday night

– The Mission Prep High School Girls’ Softball Team upset McLane 6-4 in ten innings Tuesday night to advance to the CIF Championships in Division IV. Rylinn MacDonald had four hits in four at-bats with a double and three runs batted in. Sophomore Mikaylee Gordon went 2-4 with a triple and one RBI.

On the mound, Junior Roxanne Guerra picked up the win.

The Royals will play Orange Cove at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Fresno State for the CIF Championship.

The Royals are 12-14-1 overall. Orange Cove is 21-7-1.