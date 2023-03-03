Mission Prep basketball team beats Mission Bay in San Diego

Royals move up to regional semi-finals

– The Mission College Prepatory’s boy’s basketball team beat Mission Bay in San Diego Thursday night, 67-57 to advance in the state championship. The Royals move up to the regional semi-finals.

Saturday night they will play Culver City, the #2 seed in their Division 3 tournament bracket. That game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday evening in Culver City. Seeded #11, the Royals beat #6 Armenian General Benevolent Union High School of Canoga Park, and #3 Mission Bay.

If the Royals beat Culver City, they’ll play the winner of a game between Oakland Tech and Justin-Siena in the regional finals.

The Royals are the only high school basketball team from San Luis Obispo County still alive in the state championships.