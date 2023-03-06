Mission Prep basketball team loses to Culver City High

St. Joseph High School of Santa Maria beats Dougherty Valley of the East Bay

– The Mission Prep Royals lost in the final seconds against Culver City High school Friday night in the semifinals of the regional playoffs. The final score was 52-50. That ends the Royals’ run in the Division III California State Championship playoffs. The Royals finished the season with a record of 23-10. Under coach Terrance Harris, they were 12-2 in the Mountain League.

St. Joseph High School of Santa Maria beat Dougherty Valley of the East Bay 87-76 Saturday night. The Knights will play Modesto Christian Tuesday night in the semifinal game in the Open Division of the state championships. The winner of that game advances to the championship game against either Centennial or Harvard-Westlake. Those teams’ records are 30-3 and 31-2 respectively.