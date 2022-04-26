Mission SLO celebrates 250 years with spring concert

‘Celebrating the mission with music from the past and the present’ to be performed in the mission sanctuary May 1

– The community is invited to a free concert in the mission sanctuary featuring a wide variety of music from the San Luis Obispo Mission’s past and present. The broad range of pieces performed by the ProCathedral Choir, Mission Singers, and Youth Singers will be accompanied by violin, trumpet, piano, and mission bells.

El Cantico del Alba, the traditional Morning Hymn at the California Missions, will open the program. Celtic Communion will be sung by the Youth Choir and Mission Singers along with several well-known hymns and celebrative works. The timeless Ode to Joy and ringing of the mission bells will close the inspirational program.

Mission San Luis Obispo was founded on Sept. 1, 1772 and is the fifth mission in the chain of 21 missions. This was during the period of Spanish ownership of Alta California from 1562-1822. The missions were established as a frontier institution to settle the vast area now known as California. Music, through choirs and instruments, was an integral part of early mission life.

No tickets or reservations are necessary for the 3 p.m. event. All are welcome.

