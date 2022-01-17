Mixed media art classes for children offered at Centennial Park

There will be three sessions for different ages of children; Classes begin in February

– The Paso Robles Community Services Department will be hosting “Art Park: Mixed Media Art” courses at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. There will be three sessions for different ages of children, one for ages 5/6, one for 7/8, and one for 9/10, offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, respectively. Classes begin in February.

In this mixed media art class students will explore the world of both two and three-dimensional media, such as pencil, acrylic paint, and clay. Students will learn by following instructor Mindy Dierks in a step-by-step method that allows the child to see projects take shape from beginning to end. The cost is $40 for registration, which includes all supplies needed for this class. Classes will happen 3:45-5:15 p.m. in the Centennial Park Acorn Room.

Click here to register and learn more.

Click here for more information about Art Park.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related