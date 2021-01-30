Class on Mixed Media Art Journaling available for beginners

–Throughout history, art journaling has been used by artists and masters as a tool for capturing ideas and inspiration. An art journal is a great place to record your travels, memorable moments, to affirm your goals and dreams or just play! If you keep a regular writing journal but are looking to add a visual quality and depth, Mixed Media Art Journaling is the perfect addition to your journaling practice. It’s also a place where you are allowed to get messy, experiment and create without prior artistic experience. It’s the perfect way to stay creative at home.

Mixed Media Art Journaling can be a transformative tool to utilize during life’s transitions, when you want to gain clarity on a major decision, explore your creativity or just need to process your thoughts in a visual way. In this online class you not only learn the basics, you will also learn a variety of fun and easy mixed media techniques to fill your Journal with lots of creativity.

Lisa Agaran is a professional Mixed Media Artist. Her work has been shown in both solo and group exhibits throughout Los Angeles and New Mexico. Lisa’s work has been published in Incite, Dreams Realized: The Best of Mixed Media and Incite 3: The Art of Storytelling. Lisa earned a BFA from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena and a Masters in Psychology. Prior to her art career, she worked as a Licensed Therapist (Inactive), Creativity Coach and Graphic Designer. Lisa also taught one of the core certification courses at the Creativity Coaching Association.

Integrating both her artistic and psychology background, Lisa has worked with artists and creative professionals on their careers and creative process. From her own personal experience working in the studio and facing typical challenges with the creative process, Lisa understands first hand how to work passed the blocks that keep us from accessing our True Creativity Within. She currently teaches a variety of Mixed Media workshops and classes throughout Los Angeles. Some of the locations she has taught at include the Creative Arts Group, Glendale Community College, Laguna Woods and San Clemente Art Supply. Lisa also host and leads her mixed media retreats “Awaken Your True Creativity” at various locations throughout the year.

This workshop is appropriate for beginners and adults 18 years or older.

Materials Needed:

• 12 color Opaque Watercolor Pan Set (any of the following brands) – Richeson | Lukas | Pelikan 7 x 10 in. Canson XL Mixed Media Pad

• Gesso (white)

• Matte Medium, Mod Podge or Decoupage

• Putty Spreader or Old credit card

• Variety of Collage Materials (magazine clippings, colored tissue paper, handmade papers, pages of text, etc.)

• Paint Brushes

• Scissors

• Cup for Water

• Spray Bottle with Water

• Pencil

• Black Sharpie

• Colored Pencils

• Tissue paper

• Hair dryer

The Mixed Media Art Journaling workshop is an online workshop via Zoom for five days from 1–2:15 p.m. on Mondays: Feb. 22; March 1; March 8, March 15, and March 22. The cost is $85 for MBAA members or $90 for non-members

For those unfamiliar with Zoom or feel a little intimidated by attending a workshop online. Lisa is happy to help guide you thru the process before this workshop begins. For questions about materials or help attending this workshop online, please contact Lisa by email: lisa.agaran@gmail.com. Refunds available up to two days before the scheduled workshop.

By Patricia Newton, president of the Morro Bay Art Association

