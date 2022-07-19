Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 19, 2022
You are here: Home » Business » Mobile food vendor reservations available at Barney Schwartz
  • Follow Us!

Mobile food vendor reservations available at Barney Schwartz 

Posted: 7:15 am, July 19, 2022 by News Staff

mobile food vendors

City permits required

– Mobile Food Vendor reservations are now available at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles. There are two vendor spaces near the park’s main entrance that require a permit through the city. Read the mobile food vendor application to learn about all the necessary requirements prior to making a reservation.

If you’re a mobile food vendor and would like to reserve a date, email recservices@prcity.com.

Required permits and licenses:

 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.