Mobile food vendor reservations available at Barney Schwartz
City permits required
– Mobile Food Vendor reservations are now available at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles. There are two vendor spaces near the park’s main entrance that require a permit through the city. Read the mobile food vendor application to learn about all the necessary requirements prior to making a reservation.
If you’re a mobile food vendor and would like to reserve a date, email recservices@prcity.com.
Required permits and licenses:
- City of Paso Robles Business License (issued through the City of Paso Robles)
- City of Paso Robles Mobile Food Preparation Vehicle Permit (issued through the PR Fire Department, includes vehicle inspection)
- County of SLO Health Permit For Mobile Food Facilities (issued through the County of SLO)
- Certificate of Liability Insurance (issued through your insurance provider)