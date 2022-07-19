Mobile food vendor reservations available at Barney Schwartz

City permits required

– Mobile Food Vendor reservations are now available at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles. There are two vendor spaces near the park’s main entrance that require a permit through the city. Read the mobile food vendor application to learn about all the necessary requirements prior to making a reservation.

If you’re a mobile food vendor and would like to reserve a date, email recservices@prcity.com.

Required permits and licenses:

