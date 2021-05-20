Mobile vaccine clinic happening in Paso Robles on May 28

Event will feature food, music, and a raffle

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Department, in partnership with Promotores Collaborative of San Luis Obispo County and the Paso Robles Housing Authority will host a free vaccine pop up clinic event on May 28 from 1-7 p.m. They will be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The event will feature music, a taco truck, and a raffle. There is no charge for the vaccine. The popup will be hosted at the Oak Park 2 Community Room, located at 30th and Pine in Paso Robles.

