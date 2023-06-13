Molly Ringwald Project to kick off summer concert series

Free concert series starts this Thursday

– Molly Ringwald Project, a Central Coast band performing ’80’s pop and rock classics, will kick off the 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park season on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. in Downtown City Park. The five-piece band is a local favorite known for its high-energy, danceable show.

Each summer, the Paso Robles REC Foundation and the City of Paso Robles collaborate to host a free concert series on Thursday evenings in the City Park gazebo. Hundreds of locals along with savvy visitors flock to the park for music, food, drinks, and dancing. Concerts in the Park will continue weekly on Thursday nights June 15 through August 24 (except for Thursdays, July 6 and 27).

“Our concert series has become a favorite summer tradition among locals and visitors alike,” said Lynda Plescia, manager of the Recreation Services Department for the City of Paso Robles. “We are so excited about the fantastic and diverse musical lineup that we have planned this season. There’s no doubt that City Park is the place to be on Thursday evenings this summer!”

The 2023 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 15: Molly Ringwald Project (’80’s classics)

Thursday, June 22: Soundhouse (classic, modern rock)

Thursday, June 29: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock)

Thursday, July 13: Santa Cruz Family Band (rock, R&B)

Thursday, July 20: Carbon City Lights (pop, rock, soul)

Thursday, August 3: Back Pages Band (classic rock)

Thursday, August 10: Incendio (Latin, world music)

Thursday, August 17: Dirty Cello (cello-led rock, pop)

Thursday, August 24: Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company will be providing wine and beer. Water and soda will also be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.

