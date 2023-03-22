Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Monday Club Fine Art Award winners announced 

Posted: 6:30 am, March 22, 2023 by News Staff
the monday club san luis obispo

The Monday Club in San Luis Obispo.

Local students compete in jazz, classical music, visual art

– The 62nd annual Fine Arts Awards Competition was held last month at the Historic Monday Club in San Luis Obispo.

Talented junior and senior students in high schools throughout the county competed in jazz and classical music, as well as visual arts.  A record number of talented young musicians and artists competed this year. Local, professional artists and musicians judged the competition.

North county was well represented this year with students from Templeton, Atascadero, and Paso Robles High Schools all winning various awards.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

Jazz music

1st- Spencer Hafley, Tenor Saxophone, San Luis Obispo High School, Senior
2nd- Elyse Black, Vocal, Piano, Guitar, Templeton High School, Senior
3rd-John Fairweather, Guitar, Arroyo Grande High School, Senior

Classical music

1st- Amelia Long, Alto Saxophone, Atascadero High School, Senior
2nd- Andy Shen, Piano, San Luis Obispo High School, Junior
3rd- Lauren Weyel, Flute, San Luis Obispo High School, Senior

Visual art

1st-Torunn Larsen, San Luis Obispo High School, Senior
2nd-Natalie Herrera, Paso Robles High School, Junior
3rd- Caleb Hudson, Morro Bay High School, Junior

To learn more about the awards go to: https://themondayclubslo.org/event-4966251

 

Comments

