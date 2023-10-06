Money swap scam leads to arrests in Paso Robles

Victim works with Paso Robles Police Department to catch theft suspects

– On Wednesday at 10 a.m., Paso Robles Police Department officers responded to a reported theft. The victim said she was approached by two women who told her they needed to help her spiritually. The victim trusted the two suspects and invited them into her home. The suspects reportedly told the victim to get all the cash she had, and they would bless it and it would bring her good fortune. The scammers then replaced the large bills with one-dollar bills, so it appeared the cash was still there. Once the victim realized her money had been switched, she contacted the police department.

“Thanks to the quick thinking by officers and the victim, they were able to capitalize on the suspects’ greed,” said PRPD in a press release. The victim asked the suspects to return, and she would have more money for them. Both suspects returned and were taken into custody without incident. All the victim’s money was located and returned to her the same day.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus the message” to CRIMES (274637).

