Monkey in Paso Robles makes 911 call 

– The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department recently shared a story of Route, the Zoo to You Capuchin monkey, mischievously making a 911 call.

The department posted about the call on its Facebook page:

Our Deputies have seen their fair share of “monkey business” in the County. But nothing quite like this.

It all started Saturday night when we received a 911 call that had disconnected. Dispatchers tried to call and text back but they received no response. So Deputies were sent to investigate.

The address took them to the offices of Zoo to You near Paso Robles. No one there had placed the call.

Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey’s uncle?

Then they all realized… it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey.

Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone… which was in the zoo’s golf cart… which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40 acre site.

We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons.

And that’s what Route did… just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us.