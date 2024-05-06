Monster truck coming to local car dealership this Saturday

Live car crush demonstration to be held at 3 p.m.

– Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership has announced the exclusive appearance of the Raminator at their showroom located at 2520 Golden Hill Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Scheduled for May 10 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event offers free admission for all attendees.

Highlights include:

Meet and greet with Raminator drivers

Autographs and photo opportunities with the Raminator

Live car crush demonstration on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Free barbecue provided by the Paso Robles Lions Club

For more information, contact Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at (805) 369-2400.

