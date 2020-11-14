Montaña de Oro parking lot, road temporarily closed

–California State Parks is temporarily closing the Coon Creek parking lot and road to the public in Montaña de Oro State Park beginning Monday, Nov. 16, until Friday, Dec. 11, due to construction occurring on PG&E’s North Ranch Road. The closure will stretch from the Oates-Valencia Peaks trailhead, just south of Spooner’s Cove, to the southern boundary/PG&E gate. PG&E’s project will provide an all-weather emergency access route between Avila Beach and Montaña de Oro State Park.

All other parking lots, roads, and trails will remain open to the public. Traffic control points will be established at parking areas around Spooner’s Cove and ranch house to direct one-way traffic. Visitors are urged to obey speed limits and travel cautiously as large trucks and trailers will be heading north through Pecho Road and then east on Los Osos Valley Road. Signs will be set up to alert visitors about truck traffic along Pecho Road. Truck and construction traffic will not take place during the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

This route under construction is incorporated into the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services (OES) plan for emergency access. Improvements have been underway since June 17, 2020 and include emergency turnouts, paving steeper sections of road, and installing retaining walls and culverts.

For more information visit www.pge.com.

