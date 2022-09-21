Monterey County Farm Bureau endorses state assembly candidate

Vicki Nohrden is Republican candidate running for State Assembly District 30

– Last week the Monterey County Farm Bureau announced that it has endorsed Republican Vicki Nohrden for State Assembly District 30.

In a release, the Monterey County Farm Bureau stated:

“For California Assembly, District 30, Monterey County Farm Bureau endorses Vicki Nohrden. Aligning with the local farm and ranch community, Vicki’s priorities include economic development and sustaining a business environment that improves our farm and ranch economy, responsible and affordable healthcare, improving our energy grid to ensure reliance to achieve state climate goals, and addressing the homeless problem plaguing many of our communities.”

Nohrden, in response to this endorsement, said:

“California is now being recognized as one of the worst places to do business in the nation. It’s also lacking a business-friendly environment continually introducing restrictive regulations, increasing taxes, and state control. This includes farmers and ranchers who Sacramento has placed under a heavy burden of regulatory compliance who provide food for our dinner tables each day.”

Vicki has lived in Monterey County for 30-plus years with her husband Dan. She previously ran for California State Assembly for District 29 and State Senate for District 17.

To learn more about Vicki and her endorsements, visit www.electvicki.com.

