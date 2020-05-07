Monterey County opens Lake Nacimiento and Lake San Antonio to limited use

Monterey County Parks announced limited reopening for trail use, walking, hiking

–In consultation with the Health Officer, some Monterey County Parks are reopening with limited use in compliance with the Monterey County’s Shelter in Place Order and the State of California Covid-19 related orders.

“The county recognizes the importance of exercise and the benefits of outdoor recreation,” Monterey County Parks Department said in an announcement. “We are also aware that all reasonable steps must be taken to limit the spread of Covid-19. Those steps include social/physical distancing and facial coverings when in public and medically appropriate.”

This limited re-opening allows local residents to use the park’s regional trails for walking, hiking, equestrian, or biking with adherence to social/physical distancing protocols. Developed areas like picnic grounds, campgrounds, and playgrounds remain closed to avoid gatherings. Parking areas will be opened, but most park restrooms are closed. Visitors are asked to pack out all trash/waste.

Lake Nacimiento open

Lake Nacimiento is open, starting Friday, May 8, for trail use and shoreline fishing, a maximum of 120 boats with up to four persons from same household per boat are allowed. Developed area closed. Emergency restrooms only. The county reports the lake level is currently 52-percent full.

Lake San Antonio open

South Shore: Open for trail use and fishing. Developed areas closed. Emergency restrooms only. Maximum 50 boats with up to four persons from the same household per boat, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only.

North Shore: Open for trail use and shoreline fishing. Developed areas closed. Emergency restrooms only.

The county reports the lake level is currently 38-percent full.

Guidelines for safe use of trails and social/physical distancing are posted at each park, users are asked to please follow guidelines for maintaining proper distancing on trails and in the parking areas. No gatherings are allowed within any park or parking area.

Click here to see current Lake San Antonio and Lake Nacimiento Water Levels

