Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies arrest driver of car stolen from SLO County

–On Saturday, California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop a Nissan SUV near King City, which was reported stolen from San Luis Obispo County. The driver of the SUV failed to stop for CHP Officers. They continued to pursue the vehicle southbound on Highway 101 south of San Lucas where the vehicle stopped.

The driver of the vehicle failed to comply with orders to show her hands or exit the vehicle for over 30 minutes while the Highway was shut down. CHP Officers requested less-lethal weapons from deputies and a sheriff’s office K-9.

CHP officers shot the back window of the SUV with less-lethal bean bag shotgun rounds, shattering it in attempt to gain compliance from the driver. The driver still refused to comply and was laying reclined out of the view of officers. A Sheriff’s Office drone was deployed to attempt to see if the driver was holding a weapon, but her hands were not clearly in view.

MCSO K-9 Bond arrived on scene along with additional less-lethal bean bag shotgun rounds. Less-lethal rounds were shot at the driver’s side window causing it to shatter. The driver continued to ignore commands by officers and deputies. K-9 Bond was deployed and detained the driver’s hands while deputies and CHP officers approached the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody with no further incident. The driver was provided with medical care prior to being booked into jail.

While clearing the Highway of the backed-up vehicles, with drivers who had been patiently waiting to travel through the area for over 30 minutes, we were alerted to a vehicle which remained stopped in the middle of the fast lane. Deputies and CHP officers quickly responded to the stopped vehicle to prevent a major accident from occurring. Deputies contacted the driver who was asleep while parked in the fast lane. CHP officers detained the driver to conduct a DUI investigation while deputies moved the vehicle from the fast lane. While moving the vehicle, deputies located a loaded handgun left concealed in a bag on the driver’s seat. That driver was also taken into custody by CHP and booked into jail.

