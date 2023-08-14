Monthly charity bingo nights to be held at Atascadero Elks Lodge

All proceeds go to charity

– The Atascadero Elks Lodge will be resuming bingo which is open to the public on the second Sunday of every month to benefit charity starting this Sunday, Aug. 13. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the bingo games begin at 12:30 p.m. Players must be 18 years old to play bingo and no alcohol is allowed. Food will be available for purchase. All proceeds go to charity.

“The Atascadero Elks Lodge is committed to helping our community through charitable contributions and projects,” said Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 Exalted Ruler Ronnie Maxwell, “Restarting the monthly charity bingo games is our main fundraiser to support youth scholarships, youth activities, local sports teams, programs for handicapped and needy children, patriotic programs, veterans’ programs, and many other community activities.”

Since its inception in 1987, the Atascadero Elks have contributed over $850,000 to various programs including youth activities, local sports, programs for handicapped and needy children, patriotic programs, veterans programs, and many community activities. In addition, the Elks participate in drug awareness programs at local schools and distribute dictionaries to all 3rd graders in the area. The Elk’s Lodge mission: To inculcate the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government.

