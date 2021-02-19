More first-dose vaccine appointments available in Paso Robles for next week

–More first-dose vaccine appointments are now available for eligible residents because the county received another vaccine shipment late this week.

Today, the county opened an additional 1,500 first-dose appointments for two days next week at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Paso Robles. These appointments will likely fill quickly. Anyone who is not able to book an appointment today is encouraged to check the website on weekday mornings for any newly opened appointments.

“Anyone who books their first dose appointment today may have to book their second dose for a different location when that time comes, due to logistical challenges associated with the vaccine,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “What’s important is that you get the same kind of vaccine for both your first and second dose, whether that’s Pfizer or Moderna.”

Vaccine delays due to severe weather

While the County Public Health Department received more Pfizer doses than anticipated this week, the California Department of Public Health notified local health officials that an allotment of Moderna vaccine will arrive later than anticipated due to severe weather conditions across the country.

Due to this delay, second-dose Moderna appointments scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande clinic locations will be rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 26, at the same time and place. Those individuals have been notified.

“We understand just how critical it is for vaccine recipients to get both doses in a timely manner,” said Dr. Borenstein. “We will be rescheduling a small number of second-dose Moderna appointments at the Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande locations from Tuesday, Feb. 23, to Friday, Feb. 26, at the same time, to adjust to these unforeseen circumstances.”

Despite this setback, the County plans to administer more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across its three vaccine clinics next week. Eligible community members should check for first-dose appointment availability by visiting www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments. Those with second-dose appointments that need to be rescheduled will be contacted by the county.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

