More inmates at SLO County Jail test positive for COVID-19

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that 21 additional inmates at SLO County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 related to the outbreak that began on Dec. 10.

These new cases bring the total number of inmates who tested positive and linked to this outbreak to 41. Eighteen of the new cases are from inmates living in a dorm setting where infectious spread is common, the sheriff’s office said.

These additional cases were discovered as the jail continues to regularly test inmates for the virus due to the outbreak. Testing will continue until it is determined that this outbreak is over.

One additional inmate and one additional correctional deputy, not linked to this outbreak, have also tested positive for the virus since the last report.

With these new cases, 56 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since March of 2020, as well as 22 sheriff’s deputies: eight patrol deputies and 14 correctional deputies.

