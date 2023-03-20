More rain in the forecast for Paso Robles

High wind advisory currently in effect

– Paso Robles should expect more rain this week, according to Weather Underground. Paso Robles could see up to .31 inches today with rainfall starting later this evening, over an inch tomorrow, as well as additional rainfall on Wednesday. A high wind advisory is also currently in effect for Paso Robles.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

The city measured .11 inches of rain on Sunday, and .04 of rain this morning over the past 24 hours. The current rainfall season total is 26.14 inches.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Roads update

See the county’s updated map here for details.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 17.91 feet as of 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 88% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 54% capacity as of Friday. Click here to view current local lake levels.