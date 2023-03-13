Paso Robles News|Monday, March 13, 2023
More rain in the forecast this week 

Posted: 7:37 am, March 13, 2023 by News Staff
Huer Huero River along Airport Road

Huer Huero River along Airport Road in Paso Robles. Photo by Richard Mason.

Rainfall season total reaches 24.26 inches

– Paso Robles measured .73 inches of rain on Saturday, bringing the current rainfall season total now stands at 24.26 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

The rain is expected to continue for the next few days, with Weather Underground forecasting a 61-percent chance of up to .28-inches of rain on Monday, and a 100-percent chance of rain on Tuesday, with accumulation totals over 1.5 inches, according to Weather Underground.

weather forecast paso robles

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says that he is concerned about Tuesday’s storm:

Huer Huero River at Sunday sunrise

Huer Huero River at Sunday sunrise. Photo by Richard Mason.

Rainfall amounts from the anticipated storms could be significant, which could potentially cause local flooding.

