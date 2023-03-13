More rain in the forecast this week

Rainfall season total reaches 24.26 inches

– Paso Robles measured .73 inches of rain on Saturday, bringing the current rainfall season total now stands at 24.26 inches.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

The rain is expected to continue for the next few days, with Weather Underground forecasting a 61-percent chance of up to .28-inches of rain on Monday, and a 100-percent chance of rain on Tuesday, with accumulation totals over 1.5 inches, according to Weather Underground.

Click here to view a 10-day weather forecast for Paso Robles on Weather Underground.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says that he is concerned about Tuesday’s storm:

I am concerned about Tuesday’s storm. Heavy rainfall (between 0.33 and 0.66 of an inch per hour), saturated earth combined with southerly winds with gusts of 60 mph. 🌬️🌧️ https://t.co/ULC0VgDNaF Here are a few tips that may help you prepare and stay safe:

1. Stay informed:… https://t.co/FdT1KgvaqW pic.twitter.com/oYRyoyqpTA — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) March 12, 2023

Rainfall amounts from the anticipated storms could be significant, which could potentially cause local flooding.

