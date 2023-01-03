Calm today, more rain storms expected this week and next

Rainfall season total reaches 9.2-inches

– Paso Robles should expect to see more wet weather this week and next, according to Weather Underground.

Paso Robles measured .33 inches of rain on Saturday, 1.18 inches of rain on Sunday, and .07 inches of rain this morning, bringing the current rainfall season total is 9.2 inches.

Today’s forecast is cloudy with a chance of rain later this evening, and tomorrow Weather Underground is forecasting up to 1.37 inches of rain. An additional .41 inches of rain is forecasted for Wednesday, followed by a brief break in the storms on Thursday. Rain is expected to then pick up again on Friday, and continue over the weekend and into next week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Related: Empty sandbags, sand available in preparation for rainy season

Advertisement

Share To Social Media