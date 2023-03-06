More rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Rainfall season total reaches 22.10 inches

– Paso Robles measured .17 inches of rain on March 5th, followed by .09 inches on March 6th. As a result, the rainfall season total now stands at 22.10 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

The next few days are expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the low 30s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to Weather Underground.

The weather is forecasted to change starting Thursday evening, with more rain starting and expected to hit Paso Robles on Friday and Saturday as well. There is a chance of over an inch of rainfall on Friday. Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions, followed by another round of rain on Monday.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is forecasting another cold and wet week for San Luis Obispo County, including another chance of snow for higher elevations:

Lake Nacimiento is at 90 percent capacity as of Friday. Lake San Antonio is at 42 percent.

Rainfall amounts from the anticipated storms could be significant, which could potentially cause local flooding.

