Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 7, 2024
More rain in the forecast today, break in storms on the way 

Posted: 7:35 am, February 7, 2024 by News Staff

rainfall paso robles

Rainfall season total reaches 13.14 inches

– An additional .3 inches of rain is in the forecast today, according to Weather Underground, and trace amounts of rainfall tomorrow, followed by mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

Paso Robles measured .05 inches of rain this morning, bringing the current rainfall season total to 13.14 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 17.39 feet as of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

 

 

