More rain on its way starting Thursday

High surf advisory remains in effect at area beaches

– Paso Robles can expect more wet weather this week after a brief break in between showers today, according to Weather Underground. Rainfall is expected to start up again beginning early Thursday morning and continue through Sunday. On Sunday, there will be another brief break from the rain before showers are expected to return again on Monday and into next week.

In the last 24 hours, Paso Robles has measured .86” of rain, bringing the current season total to 7.54 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

The National Weather Service issued the following high surf and small craft advisory:

A large long period west to northwesterly swell will likely produce breaking waves at the Morro Bay and possibly the Ventura Harbor entrances through Wednesday, especially around 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday during low tides. These conditions have a history of capsizing vessels of various sizes resulting in serious injury or death, even to the most experienced mariners. Mariners should use extreme caution or avoid these harbors altogether.

For more information, contact the local harbor patrol or coast guard station, and continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest weather information.

