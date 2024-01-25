More rain on its way to the Central Coast

Additional .2 inches of rain measured over the past 24 hours

– Paso Robles measured an additional .2 inches of rain this morning over the past 24 hours, bringing the current season total to 9.95-inches.

Another chance of rain is in the forecast starting next Tuesday night, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. High winds and heavy rains are a possibility in Southern California due to an atmospheric river event, according to the National Weather Service.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

