More short-term parking spaces coming to downtown

Short-term ‘bookend’ style spaces will be located at the end of most blocks

– The City of Paso Robles is following the recommendation provided by the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission and Paso Robles City Council to update the short-term parking spaces downtown to “bookend” style spaces, according to an announcement from the city.

The short-term (30-minute) parking spaces will be located at the end of most blocks. The 30-minute spaces are designed to offer customers that are stopping for a quick errand convenient parking; there is no need to start a parking session or pay for parking in the short-term spaces.

The update will make the short-term spaces easier to find, the signage clearer, and will be more equitable to all downtown businesses, according to the city. There are currently 24 short-term parking spaces downtown. Eight of the current short-term spaces will be removed and there will be 19 new short-term spaces added for an updated total of 35 short-term spaces.

