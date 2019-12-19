More than 100 bicycles given out to local kids, more to be distributed today



–Wednesday was the first day of the annual Sheriff’s Office Christmas Bicycle Giveaway. More than 100 bicycles along with helmets were handed out just in time for Christmas.

This is the 30th year of the tradition. Every year since 1989, Sheriff’s Honor Farm inmates have refurbished bikes donated by the community to give to children in need. With great assistance from the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, The Sandlot Group, Art’s Cyclery, Jail Programs Unit, Bike SLO County, Waste Connections and Rita’s Rainbows, the Honor Farm staff and inmates are able to provide bicycles and helmets to local children during the holiday season.

On Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. we will be giving away more bicycles at the San Luis Obispo Farmer’s Market.

In all, more than 250 bicycles will be given away this year.

