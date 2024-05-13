Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 14, 2024
You are here: Home » Region » Morro Bay Art Association hosting free demo with collage artist
  • Follow Us!

Morro Bay Art Association hosting free demo with collage artist 

Posted: 5:16 am, May 13, 2024 by News Staff

Morro Bay Art Association hosting free demo with collage artist

– The Morro Bay Art Association will host an interactive demonstration on June 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring artist Debra Piazza.

Piazza, a newcomer to the local art scene, found her passion for art during the pandemic. Coming from a background in interior design, with artist parents, she transitioned into acrylic painting, specializing in abstract art.

“The pandemic was the perfect greenhouse for my art to blossom,” Piazza said. “Not knowing what I am going to paint and just letting it happen is my bliss.”

Piazza’s presentation will showcase her unique collage-making techniques, inviting participants to explore their creativity.

Her artwork is currently available at various local establishments, including Morro Made, Rustic Diamond, Mea Winery, and Cayucos Makers, with upcoming showings at several wineries and SLO Provisions. Despite only three years in the professional art world, Piazza has already received recognition for her work, including a commendation award for the “A Mirror Image” show.

The event, part of the association’s Demo Days series, is free and open to the public. Demo Days are held on the second Monday of each month.

Those interested can attend the demonstration at the Morro Bay Art Association located at 835 Main St, Morro Bay 93442.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.