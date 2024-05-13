Morro Bay Art Association hosting free demo with collage artist

– The Morro Bay Art Association will host an interactive demonstration on June 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring artist Debra Piazza.

Piazza, a newcomer to the local art scene, found her passion for art during the pandemic. Coming from a background in interior design, with artist parents, she transitioned into acrylic painting, specializing in abstract art.

“The pandemic was the perfect greenhouse for my art to blossom,” Piazza said. “Not knowing what I am going to paint and just letting it happen is my bliss.”

Piazza’s presentation will showcase her unique collage-making techniques, inviting participants to explore their creativity.

Her artwork is currently available at various local establishments, including Morro Made, Rustic Diamond, Mea Winery, and Cayucos Makers, with upcoming showings at several wineries and SLO Provisions. Despite only three years in the professional art world, Piazza has already received recognition for her work, including a commendation award for the “A Mirror Image” show.

The event, part of the association’s Demo Days series, is free and open to the public. Demo Days are held on the second Monday of each month.

Those interested can attend the demonstration at the Morro Bay Art Association located at 835 Main St, Morro Bay 93442.

