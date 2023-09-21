Morro Bay High School student arrested for criminal threats

Threat reportedly made on social media threatened the safety of students, staff

– Wednesday morning at 7:45 a.m., the Morro Bay Police Department school resource officer was contacted by Morro Bay High School administration advising of a received text-to-tip message indicating a social media post authored by a student threatened the physical safety of the student body and staff at Morro Bay High School.

The School Administration contacted the student prior to the beginning of the school day and the student reported to the main office. The Morro Bay Police Department worked with Morro Bay High School Administration and district staff to conduct a comprehensive threat assessment. That assessment determined there were no further threats to students or staff related to this incident. The student was removed from campus, arrested, and booked into juvenile hall on charges associated with criminal threats to a school campus including students and staff.

Morro Bay High School provides a text-to-tip dedicated text number, which allows individuals to report concerns discreetly. A QR code and flyers with this number are posted throughout the campus.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Share To Social Media