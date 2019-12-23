Morro Bay man arrested on 16 counts of vandalism



–On Dec. 17, 2019 at 8 p.m., the Morro Bay Police Department was contacted regarding a male subject vandalizing a park bench in the downtown area. Officers responded to the area and located 20-year-old Michael Farwell of Morro Bay, in possession of several cans of spray paint and markers.

During the investigation, it was determined that Farwell was tagging “Sicko” on property on Dec. 17 and on previous dates and locations throughout Morro Bay. Michael Farwell was arrested and booked into the county jail on 16 counts of vandalism.

Share this post!

Related