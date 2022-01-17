Morro Bay named to list of top winter fishing destinations

‘Morro Bay is full of promise’ writes fishing website

– Fishingbooker.com, a website that offers a platform for booking recreational fishing trips, has named Morro Bay in its list of “Top 10 Winter Fishing Destinations.”

“Halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, you’ll find Morro Bay – a scenic coastal city and one of the last fishing villages in the state,” writes Andrijana Maletic, “With the Pacific at its doorstep, six miles of coastline to discover, and a warm and sunny climate, Morro Bay is full of promise.”

Some other destinations included were Kenai, Alaska, Lincoln City, Oregon, and Miami, Florida. To view the full list of winter fishing destinations, click here.

