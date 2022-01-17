Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Morro Bay named to list of top winter fishing destinations 

Posted: 5:45 am, January 17, 2022 by News Staff

city of morro bay

‘Morro Bay is full of promise’ writes fishing website

– Fishingbooker.com, a website that offers a platform for booking recreational fishing trips, has named Morro Bay in its list of “Top 10 Winter Fishing Destinations.”

“Halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, you’ll find Morro Bay – a scenic coastal city and one of the last fishing villages in the state,” writes Andrijana Maletic, “With the Pacific at its doorstep, six miles of coastline to discover, and a warm and sunny climate, Morro Bay is full of promise.”

Some other destinations included were Kenai, Alaska, Lincoln City, Oregon, and Miami, Florida. To view the full list of winter fishing destinations, click here. 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.