Morro Bay Police Department names new commander

– The Morro Bay Police Department announces the promotion of Sergeant Tony Mosqueda to Police Commander. Tony Mosqueda began his law enforcement career in May of 2005 with the Farmersville Police Department.

With the Farmersville Police Department Mosqueda worked as a patrol officer, and detective and was promoted to police corporal in 2014. Mosqueda joined the Morro Bay Police Department in December 2014. He was assigned to patrol, detectives, and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in November 2015. He served as the department’s administration sergeant and currently serves as the department’s range master and acting commander.

Tony resides in Atascadero with his wife and four children. Tony enjoys spending time barbequing with his family and friends and watching sports, preferably in person. Whenever he has the time, Tony enjoys deep-sea fishing in Morro Bay.

About his new role at Morro Bay Police Department Tony states, “I am happy to continue my career with the Morro Bay Police Department, serving the community and the men and women of this department.”

A badge pinning ceremony will be held at the Morro Bay Veteran’s Hall on Wednesday, June 14 at 2 p.m.

