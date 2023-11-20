Morro Bay’s The Rock Community Radio tower collapses in wind storm

The Rock 97.3 FM is off-the-air

– The Rock Community Radio, known for its decade-long presence, is currently off the air due to an unexpected setback. The incident occurred last Wednesday when the tower hosting KEBF’s antenna succumbed to coastal winds.

Operated by a non-profit, non-commercial organization run by Morro Bay, Los Osos, and Cayucos residents, the radio station has been grappling with the aftermath of the fallen tower. The city-owned structure, deemed an unlikely candidate for replacement, has left The Rock in search of an alternative.

According to The Rock Founder Hal Abrams, the station, relying on a minimal budget and supported by over 40 volunteers, now faces the challenge of finding a new tower within Morro Bay. Abrams expressed the difficulty of this task, stating, “This is a very unexpected and unfortunate turn of events.”

As The Rock volunteers search for available tower space to remount the antenna, they are also seeking donations to offset unforeseen expenses incurred by the incident.

Abrams is unable to provide an expected date for the station to resume operations, citing the evolving nature of the antenna issue. Despite the challenges, he remains hopeful, stating, “I think we can come together to save this precious resource.”

For more information and to contribute to the cause, visit www.esterobayradio.org.

