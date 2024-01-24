Mother and daughter extras in The Chosen attend ‘teal carpet’ event

Kathee and Ashley Brown were extras in the filming of Season 4 last July in Utah

– Steve and Kathee Brown and their daughter, Ashley Brown, local residents of San Luis Obispo, recently attended a gala “teal carpet” event for the release of Season 4 of The Chosen TV series. Kathee and Ashley had the opportunity to be extras in the filming of Season 4 last July in Utah.

Attendees from all over the world were able to view the early episodes of Season 4 with this filled-to-capacity audience at the historic Ace Theatre in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening, Jan. 17. A second premiere was held in London on Monday, Jan. 22.

After the first few episodes get a two-week run in theaters nationwide beginning Feb. 1, it will be streamed on The Chosen App, The Chosen TV, and Angel Studios before making their way to Netflix, Amazon Prime, the CW, and more.

The Chosen in its first three seasons have been viewed by over 200 million worldwide. From its beginnings as the largest crowd-funded film project of all time, it now boasts 770 million episode views and 12 million followers on social media.

Kathee is the owner of A Wish Your Heart Makes, an entertainment business celebrating children and their families for the past 18 years in the Central Coast and Central Valley.

A Bible study discussion group for The Chosen meets at San Miguel Mission each Sunday at 12:30. All are welcome. For more information, contact Kathee at awishyourheartmakes@gmail.com.

