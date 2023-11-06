Mother and daughter open western boutique in Paso Robles

Handmade jewelry and leather goods available

– Downtown Paso Robles’ newest business, Copper & Lace Western Boutique, has officially opened their storefront on Park Street after five years of development. Mother and daughter Charlyn Pacheco and Kiley Williams had run the boutique through mobile showings at various agricultural events before their permanent location opened on Sept. 25.

“Copper & Lace Western Boutique is a women-owned, mother daughter boutique that offers sizes small [to] large and also curvy sizes up to 3X in select items. Our style has a fun and funky Western vibe, but you can break up the items and have a casual look too…I want women to feel welcome and comfortable in my store so that they can find things that make them excited and that they feel beautiful in. Not to mention a handcrafted one-of-a-kind leather item or unique jewelry piece to complete their look,” said Pacheco, who creates the Copper & Lace jewelry and leather item lines with Williams.

Pacheco and Williams first came up with Copper & Lace Western Boutique when designing a leather hip belt after finding a need in the western clothing industry for an affordable and high quality product. Original products included other leather items such as napkin rings, table runners, Christmas stockings, and more, with Pacheco noting that “we were overwhelmed with support from the barrel racers [at the first show], they loved our creations…this is a need in the western community, and we were meant to be here!” After expanding the boutique to include more clothing and jewelry that were handpicked by the duo, Pacheco was approached by a friend about to retire from her store at the current Pine Street location for interest in a storefront.

“My store is so much more than just a place to shop. It’s a community, a warm safe place for women to come and not worry about being judged. For us to just hang out, talk about [agriculture], talk about our kids, our families, come together on a new level. I am holding monthly workshops, Sips & Paints, and fun events where women can bring some friends and have a great night out,” said Pacheco, who was born and raised in Paso Robles.

Pacheco’s family also has roots in Paso Robles; her parents were a large animal veterinarian and school teacher, while she met her husband in school. Williams competed in rodeos during high school, while her brother was involved with cattle showing. Pacheco said that ‘’[the western way of life] welcomes you in with open arms, and gives you a place to feel at home. Growing up and raising our family connected to agriculture and the western lifestyle is what keeps me grounded.”

Copper & Lace Western Boutique is located at 1324 Park Street in Paso Robles. Opening hours are Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit copperlacewestern.com.