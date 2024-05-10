Paso Robles News|Friday, May 10, 2024
Mother daughter duo once again play extras in The Chosen series 

Posted: 6:13 am, May 10, 2024 by News Staff
Kathee Brown and her daughter, Ashley Brown.

Informational event planned at Mission San Miguel

– Kathee Brown and her daughter, Ashley Brown, residents of San Luis Obispo, once again were able to experience being an extra in the filming of The Chosen TV series, season 5, in Goshen, Utah. They were two out of 600 people gathered April 17-19 to support and participate in the filming.

“If you’re wondering what The Chosen is all about, your are invited to come on Sunday, May 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Mission San Miguel Arcangel Church in San Miguel,” said Kathee, “Come and find out more about The Chosen series, the fastest-growing, worldwide historical drama centered around Jesus of Nazareth.” Refreshments will be provided at the event. Those who wish to attend must email awishyourheartmakes@gmail.com by May 17.

Below is a video about a typical filming day:

