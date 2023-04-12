Motionless in White and In This Moment coming to Vina Robles

Bands announce co-headline tour

– Hard rock bands Motionless In White and In This Moment have announced a co-headlining tour across North America this summer, with special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New. The tour, titled “The Dark Horizon Tour,” will see the two bands performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country, alternating closing sets each night. The tour will come to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Thursday, July 27.

Motionless In White, hailing from Scranton, Pennsylvania, has earned a devout worldwide following, with over half-a-billion cumulative streams and views to date. Their latest effort, Scoring The End of the World, debuted at #12 on the Billboard 200, highlighted by the singles “Cyberhex” and “Masterpiece,” which became the band’s first chart-topper at the Active Rock radio format.

In This Moment, fronted by Maria Brink and joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel, has presided over a diehard fan base since 2005. They have garnered six Gold and Platinum singles and landed three Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200. Their latest album, Mother, was released in 2020 and produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko.

Pre-sale tickets for “The Dark Horizon Tour” are available now, with general on-sale tickets available beginning Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre are available via Ticketmaster.

For more information on the upcoming tour visit www.motionlessinwhite.net and www.inthismomentofficial.com.

