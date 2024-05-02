Paso Robles News|Thursday, May 2, 2024
Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase through two counties 

Posted: 12:25 pm, May 2, 2024 by News Staff

CHP image– The California Highway Patrol apprehended a suspect today following a high-speed pursuit that spanned two counties and involved speeds exceeding 140 mph, according to a press release.

The pursuit began around 7:49 a.m. when a CHP officer in King City attempted to pull over a high-speed motorcyclist traveling at 130 mph on southbound Highway 101 near Jolon Road in Monterey County. A CHP helicopter tracked the motorcyclist as he continued southbound on Highway 101, reaching speeds of 110 mph.

Officers reportedly made multiple attempts to stop the motorcyclist, who was splitting traffic, but the rider continued to accelerate, eventually heading westbound on State Route 46 West towards Cambria. Despite law enforcement’s efforts to intercept the suspect, he evaded capture until CHP units managed to stop him on Vineyard Drive south of Cambria.

The driver, identified as Seth Peyton Mays, 25, of Greenfield, California, was taken into custody without further incident.

Mays was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

 

