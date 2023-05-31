Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 1, 2023
You are here: Home » Business » Motorcycle manufacturer building new headquarters in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Motorcycle manufacturer building new headquarters in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:05 am, May 31, 2023 by News Staff
Beta headquaters

Beta Motorcycles new headquarters is under construction in The Golden Hill Business Park, Paso Robles.

Building will include offices, warehousing, technical and race team departments, dealer training

Beta USA is starting construction on its new USA distribution center and business offices in Paso Robles. This new facility will include all departments under one roof including spare parts, motorcycle warehousing, an office complex, technical and race team departments, as well as a state-of-the-art dealer technical training center.

Construction is underway at The Golden Hill Business Park on the northeast side of Paso Robles.

“It is a dream for us to start the build of our new facility!” said Tim Pilg, Beta USA President. “Our company has seen steady growth in the USA that revolves around a quality product and a service after the sale that we take pride in. Beta customers are not part of our ‘market share’ but rather part of our family. We have an amazing group here in the USA loaded with talent.

Motorcycle manufacturers building headquarters in Paso Robles

A site plan for the new Beta Motorcycles building in Paso Robles.

“This new facility will allow us to operate much more efficiently and expand the capabilities we are able to offer our customers and dealer network. The new headquarters will also contribute positively to our entry into the motocross market as well as aid the expansion of our off-road and trials business. It has been a pleasure to work alongside all of our dealers nationwide and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Beta is one of the largest growing manufacturers of high-quality on and off-road motorcycles. Beta USA has been distributing Beta motorcycles in the USA since 2007 and has more than 200 dealerships in the United States. Beta USA’s parent company is based in Florence, Italy, and has been owned and operated by the same family since 1905.

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Business, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.