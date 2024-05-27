Paso Robles News|Monday, May 27, 2024
Motorcycle rider dies in Paso Robles collision 

Posted: 6:10 am, May 27, 2024 by News Staff

Identity being held pending notification of next of kin

– On Sunday at approximately 4:23 p.m., Paso Robles police officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle traffic collision on Charolais Road near the intersection of St. Andrews Circle.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that a motorcycle rider had lost control and left the roadway after colliding with a curb. Emergency services pronounced the rider deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

 

