Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer on Rocky Canyon Road
  • Follow Us!

Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer on Rocky Canyon Road 

Posted: 1:01 pm, May 12, 2020 by News Staff

–In the early morning hours Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Communications Center received information second-hand through the Atascadero Police Department of a motorcycle versus deer collision on Rocky Canyon Road south of State Route 41, east of Atascadero.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined a deer had run out in front of the motorcyclist traveling Northbound, who had attempted to avoid the deer by turning to the east shoulder. Following the impact with the deer, the motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Wayne Jones of Visalia, rode up a small embankment and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Following the collision, Jones was able to walk around for a short period prior to collapsing to the shoulder of the highway. An unidentified passing motorist and a nearby resident located Jones and called for emergency assistance. The preliminary investigation does not indicate a high rate of speed for the motorcyclist. Additionally, a helmet was worn, but Jones sustained significant head trauma as a result of the collision and was admitted to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of collision-related injuries. Distracted driving and drug/alcohol impairment do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

[mailchimpsf_form]

Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.