Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer on Rocky Canyon Road

–In the early morning hours Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Communications Center received information second-hand through the Atascadero Police Department of a motorcycle versus deer collision on Rocky Canyon Road south of State Route 41, east of Atascadero.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined a deer had run out in front of the motorcyclist traveling Northbound, who had attempted to avoid the deer by turning to the east shoulder. Following the impact with the deer, the motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Wayne Jones of Visalia, rode up a small embankment and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Following the collision, Jones was able to walk around for a short period prior to collapsing to the shoulder of the highway. An unidentified passing motorist and a nearby resident located Jones and called for emergency assistance. The preliminary investigation does not indicate a high rate of speed for the motorcyclist. Additionally, a helmet was worn, but Jones sustained significant head trauma as a result of the collision and was admitted to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of collision-related injuries. Distracted driving and drug/alcohol impairment do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

