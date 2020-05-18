Motorcyclist killed in collision Friday in Cambria

–A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 1 south of Ardath Drive in Cambria, according to California Highway Patrol.

On Friday afternoon, 82-year-old driver Marshall Lewis was traveling southbound on Highway 1 South of Ardath Drive in Cambria in a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, accompanied by one passenger.

As Lewis was looking for an item in his vehicle, he pulled to the right onto a large dirt and gravel turn out. As he was doing so, the rider of a 2002 custom motorcycle was traveling Southbound on Highway 1 approaching Lewis and his jeep. At this location, Highway 1 consists of one Southbound lane and one Northbound lane.

In an attempt to make a u-turn and return home to retrieve the lost item, Lewis drove from the right shoulder back into the Southbound lane of traffic, however, Lewis did not see the approaching motorcyclist and pulled directly into their path of travel.

The motorcyclist collided broadside into the driver door of the Jeep and the motorcyclist was ejected, immediately losing consciousness. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene within minutes. Although the rider was wearing a full-face helmet, he succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the collision. Lewis and his passenger were uninjured.

Traffic was affected for approximately 90 minutes with alternating traffic control. While the collision is still being investigated, drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision, however distracted driving does appear to be a factor, according to CHP.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being held pending family notification.

